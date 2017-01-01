How to sell clothes to a customer that he has never thought of? Just present that clothes in a combination with other wardrobe items!
These ready stylistic selections combined in a total look are causing desire to buy. To buy it all at once! But 3 minutes ago, this desire did not even exist.
Pick Up is a service of automatic selection of clothes and accessories combined in a total Look with different Fashion styles. It considers color combinations and weather preferences. Pick Up selections show pictures of clothes and accessories from seller's online store.