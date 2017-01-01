Innovation in sales

Pick Up is a new tool for on-line sales. Implementation of this service will increase the annual online sales volume of clothes, footwear and accessories minimum by 15-20%.

Pick Up changes settled rules of “customer’s needs detection” for global Players in online sales. Transition from principle “to Wish and to Find” to principle ”to See, to Want and to Buy” brings online sales to a new level.

Pick Up selections attracts customers and they spend more time at sellers’ online store.